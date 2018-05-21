PIMS to have 16-bed neonatology ICU unit

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide financial assistance to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for setting up 16-bed neonatology intensive care unit (ICU), four-bed maternal fetal intensive care unit and 10-bed high dependency unit.

According to PIMS spokesman, the hospital will also set up three new operation theatres in Children Hospital and Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centre, new clinical laboratory of haematology, biochemistry, and serology for intra-operative inpatient and emergency case. He said that there will be new facilities for minor treatment unit and examination room, new facility and equipment for 40 children and 40 MCH beds, equipment for histopathology and microbiology and equipment for emergency delivery room, ICU and operation theatre etc. He said that the JICA will also provide assistance for establishing operation theaters for endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeries at MCH Centre, new operation theaters for major surgeries at the Children Hospital and new wards for MCH Centre.—APP

