PIMS takes action against person who committed illegal activity in ICU

The administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has taken serious action against the person who committed immoral activity in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. This was informed by the administration of PIMS during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Government Assurances held Thursday under the Chairmanship of Mr. Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khail, MNA.

PIMS administration informed that as per order of the committee the hospital staff took notice and legal actions and the person is in prison, who did an immoral activity in the ICU of PIMS Islamabad. Hospital Management also ordered that male staff would not check the female patients in future, similarly PIMS has installed cameras and Biomatric system for checking the staff activities.

It was also informed to the Committee that dropout rate has been reduced in Government Schools, Islamabad.

The government schools of Islamabad are being upgraded. Two hundred schools are being furnished and more than two hundred schools will be upgraded in near future. It was informed that in rural areas new schools would also be constructed.—APP

