Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday arranged a memorial ceremony for those who lost their lives in unfortunate plane crash incident of PIA’s PK-661 at Hawalian.
The ceremony was arranged on the first anniversary of tragic Hawalian incident victims.
Participants offered fateha and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members.—APP
PIMS memorial ceremony for PIA plane crash victims
