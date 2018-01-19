PIMS gets attention

PAKISTAN Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was supposed to be premier and model health facility but with the passage of time it became victim of mal-administration, criminal negligence and corrupt practices. It is a pity that the Federal Government with all the resources at its disposal cannot ensure proper running of the Capital’s largest medical facility.

However, it seems that at long last it is getting some attention of the Federal Government – thanks to the efforts of Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary. The stinking and filthy emergency of PIMS, where patients were daily seen crowded out in corridors, was one of the worst in the country and services offered at the unit were as bad as that of a neglected basic health unit. Inauguration of new emergency ward by the Minister might help improve the situation to some extent but it all depends on the attitude of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. PIMS has a pathological lab but doctors and staff refer patients to nearby private labs where they must have partnership or might be getting commission. Similarly, touts of different chemists and labs are seen roaming about the hospital 24hour a day to fleece patients with the connivance of doctors who prescribe, most of the time, unnecessary medicines and tests. There are numerous instances of costly diagnosis and treatment machines and equipment lying either idle due to lack of training of staff and doctors or these remain out of order for unknown reasons. Introduction of bio-metric system for attendance might also be helpful in an institution where many doctors and staff seldom care to perform their duties and prefer to run their private businesses. Cleanliness is also an issue that deserves attention of the administration and hopefully bio-metric system would force the sanitary staff to perform their official duty properly on a daily basis.

