PIMS completes requirement for test run of incinerator

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is all set to operate itself the burning of infectious waste with the start running of hospital’s own incinerator. All codal formalities have been completed to install and start of incinerator as the hospital has obtained the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pakistan Environment Protection Agency, an official of the hospital said on Sunday. He said the incinerator has been placed while work is underway to make it ready for the test run which is expected in the first week of current month by a team of foreign and local experts.

“The process of installation of this incinerator is underway, which will have a capacity to burn around 100 kg hospital waste an hour. Under agreement, the supplier will be responsible for operation and maintenance of incinerator for three years.”

“With start of this incinerator, the hospital administration will be able to address the issue of dumping of its waste,” Dr Wasim Khawaja, PIMS spokesman said. He said presently the hospital’s non-infectious waste is disposed of by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) while the hospital has contracted out the collection and incineration of its infectious waste to the National Cleaner Production Centre of Attock Refinery Limited.—APP

