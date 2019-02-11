PIMS being revamped to improve health facilities: Aamer

Staff Reporter

In line with vision of the incumbent Government for improving health services Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences is continually improving its services and infrastructure. Launching the Nursing Cell, Federal Minister for NHSRC said that Nurses are a vital component of patient services; our government’s vision is to strengthen their capacity. The Nursing Cell being inaugurated today will consolidate nursing administrative services in an organized way thus ensuring efficient management practices.

The Minister said our government will support all future endeavors undertaken by PIMS management to further strengthen its services and infrastructure”, further expressed by the Minister. PIMS has successfully installed and made functional 2 EPA approved incinerators.

These incinerators will not only ensure safe disposal of infectious waste onsite in PIMS thereby reducing costs but also provide environmental safety. Minister said expanding and improving existing patient services is on the cards of government, further milestones achieved by the Government to renovated PIMS include a dedicated ward for oncology patients with more than 100% increase in bed strength, a fully renovated Surgical Ward 1.

The Minister said The Surgical Ward-1 is now very comfortable for the patients, attendants, doctors, nurses and other ancillary staff. Previously only 47 beds were available for admission and now after renovation 54 admissions can be made. A separate ward for Oncology/Chemotherapy has been prepared comprising of 18 beds and with this marvelous facility it is expected that admission as well as treatment issues of deserving will addressed, said the Minister.

The Minister added that dedicated pharmacy for cardiology patients is established and this will facilitate patients as well as their attendants to get the relevant medicines in the light of hospital formulary from the pharmacy without any additional efforts.

