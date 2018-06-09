PIMA takes exception to media trial of transplant surgeon

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Friday registered its strong reservation with regard to alleged media trial of Dr. Saeed Akhter, a senior transplant surgeon with a spotless medical career within the country as well as abroad. PIMA President, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Mian and its General Secretary, Dr Khubaib Shahid in a joint statement regretted that a dedicated professional was being ridiculed in media for his earning in the transplantation project he runs, to the very need of the unit. Dr Saeed Akhtar, CEO of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), is a medical professional of the highest rank and capabilities, said the PIMA office bearers.—APP

