PIMA condemns medics killing in Gaza

Karachi

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA-Central) has condemned the recent spate of indiscriminate firing on Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli forces. Dr. Muhammad Afzal Mian, representing the doctors’ association in a statement here Tuesday took strong exception to the fact that not even children and medical personnel, tending the injured, were exempted from the extreme measures adopted by the oppressors.

The given situation demanded that UN as well as other international human rights organizations take immediate stock of the situation and protect Palestinians against the atrocities committed by Israel, he said. Attributing the situation is Palestine to ethnic cleansing, Dr. Muhammad Afzal said shooting dead a medical personnel was a war crime under the Geneva conventions. —APP