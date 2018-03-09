Pilots’ strike at KPT hampering trade: FPCCI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Federation Of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has taken note that there is a pilot strike at Karachi Port Trust since Wednesday. It is now more than 24 hours since the commencement of the strike. Management of Karachi Port Trust and Ministry Of Maritime Affairs are urged to take suitable urgent action to end the strike in an amicable manner. Ports closure results in losses of millions of dollars to the business community and also projects negative publicity for the country.