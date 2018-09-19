Pilot projects to be started in each deptt: Aleem

Staff Reporter

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that keeping in view 100 Days’ Plan in Punjab. Pilot projects would be started in each department so that practical work could be demonstrated to the masses as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He disclosed this while presiding over the review meetings of Industries, Tourism, Irrigation, Labour and other departments at 90 Shara e Quaid e Azam. Abdul Aleem Khan said that present Government intends to make long & short term planning and steps would be taken in different sectors in this regard. He added that revolutionary policies would be introduced to enhance the working capability of the government sector and maximum computerization and on line systems would be surfaced in the coming days.

He said that these steps would also help to eliminate corruption and make the environment people friendly. Senior Minister said that annual development program would also be amended as per the ground realities which would be aimed at making it welfare oriented. Abdul Aleem Khan directed the officers to mend their ways in day to day working and try to redress the masses issues without delay.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that masses has great hopes with the present government and 100 Day’s Plan is also aimed at making solid and concrete planning to be implemented. He said that we have to work day and night to achieve the goal of satisfying the people irrespective of their political affiliation. He asked the Tourism Department to ascertain their priorities and search for new avenues and tourism development in Punjab province. He directed the officers to come out of typical paper work and take initiatives with the close collaboration of private sector.

Senior Minister suggested the Women Development Department to establish orphan houses for education and residency for the destitute and take more steps for securing the home based workers. Abdul Aleem Khan also directed the Industries Department’s Officers to promote cottage industry and take steps for the promotion of small industries in the province, as well He said that all departments should take extensive steps in these 100 days and complete their home work as early as possible and come up with final plan.

Senior Minister said that next week final round of meetings with all the departments would take place and he himself would be supervising 100 days’ plan on daily basis. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also held meeting at P& D Department to review the Annual Development Programmed in which a number of proposals came under discussion. Punjab Minister for Finance Hasham Jawan Bakhat and senior officers were present in the meeting.

