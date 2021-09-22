Pilot martyred as PAF trainer jet crashes near Mardan

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission, the PAF spokesperson said Wednesday.

A pilot was martyred during the incident as he could not eject from the plane timely.

Videos from the crash site show smoke rising in the air. The aircraft was, on the other hand, reduced to mere ashes.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to probe the cause of the accident.

In August, a fighter trainer aircraft of PAF had also crashed near Attock during a routine training mission, and no loss of life was reported on the ground.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pilots-safe-as-paf-training-plane-crashes/