PESHAWAR : A pilot martyred on Tuesday when a Pakistan Air Force’s aircraft crashed at the Bacha Khan Airport.

According to the TV channel report, the aircraft came down shortly after taking off.

Quoting eyewitnesses the report said that the jet caught fire shortly after taking off and came down on the runway.

The pilot lost his life while attempting to save civilian population near the airport.

The runway of the Bacha Khan Airport has been cleared after the incident.