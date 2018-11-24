‘Pilot Health Programme’ for school going children approved

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has approved in principle the “Pilot Health Programme” for school going children. The programme would initially be launched at 12 selected government schools.

While chairing a top level meeting at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here today she said that under the pilot programme six boys and six girls schools would be provided necessary health cover.

“By making our children healthy many health targets could be achieved easily” she said. Under the pilot programme a doctor and a nurse would be assigned for each school besides all students would be provided with facility of necessary medical tests. However the Minister Health directed that any medical test would be subjected to permission of parents.

“I had talked with Murad Raas, Provincial Minister for Education and he was kind enough to agree with my idea. We would now sign an MOU which would pave way for Pilot Health Programme for school children” said Dr. Yasmin Rashid. She acknowledged an offer by King Edward Medical University for free eye checkup of school children and said that under the pilot programme the students would be taught benefits of hygiene and nutrition and would also be provided medical checkup.

She expressed her concern over growing complication of Anemia in children and said that low ratio of Hemoglobin needs urgent attention of both government and parents as well. She directed that problem of Anemia should also be included in the pilot programme.

Meanwhile another video linked meeting of CEOs of all District Health Authorities held under Health Minister. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Director General Health Services Dr. Munir Ahmed, Deputy Secretary (Tech) Dr. Yad Ullah and others were also present in the meeting.

The Meeting decided to enhance working capacity of all District and Tehsil Health Councils. Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed that participation of all walks of life should be increased in the Health Councils for better results.

