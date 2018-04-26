Piles of rubbish

Karachi is the financial hub of Pakistan but one can easily find waste material and rubbish everywhere. Piles of wastes can be seen in different areas of Karachi due to which people are getting sick.

Waste material is spread on the roadside in Lyari, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Mari Pur, Malir and other areas of Karachi due to which the pedestrians and vehicles face grave difficulties in their smooth flow. I appeal to the government and people of Karachi to play their due roles to solve this problem so that we could live in healthy and peaceful environment. We have already suffered enormously.

TASMIA AZIZ

Karachi

Related