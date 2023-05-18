PILDAT lauds SC for urging political parties to go for dialogue

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development And Transparency (PILDAT) has lauded the Supreme Court’s continued stance supporting the resolution of the political impasse on holding a free and fair general election in Pakistan on the same day.

Urging both the coalition government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PILDAT has underscored the urgent need for the resumption of a result-oriented political dialogue to finalize the date of holding a general election on the same date in Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PILDAT held that the Constitution of Pakistan provides the only guarantee for a well-functioning Pakistan under the rule of law and all political parties and institutions of the state must respect and adhere to the Constitution, PILDAT insisted.

Reiterating its firmly-held position that the Armed Forces of Pakistan can and should have no role in Pakistan’s political process, PILDAT has also highlighted that their respect and integrity as a Constitutional entity must be upheld by all citizens.