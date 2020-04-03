PIL filed plea in SC for restoration of 4G internet in IOK

NEW DELHI A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Indian Supreme Court, seeking directives to the authorities of India and occupied Kashmir to restore 4G internet speed in the territory in view of prevailing COVID19 pandemic. The plea, filed through ‘Foundation for Media Professionals’, has assailed an order of the administration of occupied Kashmir issued on March 26, by which internet speed has been restricted to 2G only in the Valley. The plea, while seeking restoration of 4G internet services, said that the action of the authorities was violation of the articles of the Constitution pertaining to right to equality, freedom of speech and right to life.—KMS