PIL against cutting of forest trees: HC issues notice to govt, power grid Corp

Srinagar

The High Court on Friday issued notice to the Power Grid Corporation of India and the Jammu and Kashmir government on a Public Interest Litigation petition against cutting down of thousands of trees in the Sindh forests for laying 220KV Srinagar-Leh transmission line.

Division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Dhiraj Singh Thakur issued the notice to the Jammu and Kashmir government through its Chief Secretary. Notice was also issued to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J&K, Secretary Forest Department, Divisional Forest Officer, Ganderbal, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, General Manager, Power Grid Corporation of India.

While Advocate General D C Raina accepted notice on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir government, advocate Manzoor Ahmad Beigh appeared on behalf of Power Grid Corporation of India.—GK