Pierre Gasly has decided to sign a multi-year deal with Alpine from the 2023 season with his current team AlphaTauri replacing the Frenchman with Nick de Vries.

Gasly had one year reaming on the current deal with AlphaTauri but the setup which has supported him for 9 years decided to let him leave early as his replacement was there for the taking.

He will replace the Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso after Alpine’s first choice Oscar Piastri also rejected their offer. At Alpine, he will form a complete French lineup with fellow countryman Esteban Ocon in the other car.

“I am delighted to join the Alpine family and begin this new chapter in my Formula 1 career,” said Gasly.

“Driving for a team that has French roots is something very special. I know the strengths of Alpine having raced against them over the past couple of years and, clearly, their progress and ambition is very impressive.

“I wish to thank Red Bull as this marks the end of our nine-year journey together. It is thanks to their trust and support that I became a Formula 1 driver, and what we’ve achieved with Scuderia AlphaTauri over the last years has been very special.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull was willing to let Pierre Gasly go after being enamoured with Formula E champion Nick de Vries who impressed in his debut at the Italian GP, securing points in his first-ever race.

Red Bull initially wanted Colton Herta but his issues getting the Super License prompted them to look elsewhere.

Yuki Tsunoda has already been signed for the next season to ease the Dutchman into the setup who appears to be on good terms with Championship leader Max Verstappen which helped his chances even further.

Red Bull’s junior drivers, including Gasly, have failed to match Verstappen when given a chance and they will be hoping De Vries can buck that trend if the opportunity ever comes knocking.