PIED and Management Company adopts strict measures against Corona

Staff Reporter

In light of the pandemic faced by the whole nation Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company has initiated a campaign in which hand sanitizers will be placed in all the factories and compulsory handwashing will implemented before entering the premises to safeguard the workers, laborers and managerial staff in fightagainst corona virus.

Presently more than 2000 factories in different production sectors of economy are working in all seven industrial estates including Sundar Estate, Qauid-e-Azam estate, Bhalwal estate, Rahimyar khan estate, Multan estate phase one and two and Vehari industrial estate. Approximately 250,000 workers are involved directly and about one million people are engaged indirectly with these set-ups.

This decision was taken in an emergency meeting held here, yesterday, chaired by chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi. Mr. Shahzad Azam President BOM-SIE and Mr. Arif Qasim President BOM-QIE and representatives of all the industrial estates attended the meeting and resolved to enforce measures against the epidemic.

The emphasizes was tocomplystrictly with the instructions issued by the Punjab Government to make people aware about menace of corona virus.