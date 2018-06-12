Staff Reporter

Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) ranks among top 400 universities of the world competing for the first time in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University ranking 2019. The QS is one of the most widely referenced international ranking systems.Competing for the first time PIEAS has marked a new history by recording the best position in the World Ranking.

With MIT, Stanford and Harvard at the top, latest QS World Ranking 2019 was published on official website this morning (07 June 2018).Seven Pakistani Universities have been included among the best 1,000 higher education institutions in the world with Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) is on 397th position followed by National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on 417th. The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) was placed in the between 551-560 band, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) was placed in the 701-750 band, COMSATS University Islamabad was placed in the 751-800 band and both University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and Punjab University (PU) Lahore found places in the 801-1000 band.

PIEAS is one of the most reputed universities of Pakistan. PIEAS offers BS, MS and PhD degree programs in engineering and applied Sciences. Comparing with other universities in Pakistan, PIEAS has the highest proportion of PhD’s in its full?time faculty.