PIDE VC for following RASTA to develop local think tanks

By
News desk
-
5

The Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Dr. Nadeem ul Haque here on Sunday stressed the need for following ‘Research for Social Transformation and Advancement’ (RASTA) programme to promote local thinking and policy-making.

The PIDE has launched RASTA, a multi-year competitive grants program for policy-oriented research in Pakistan last October with an aim to develop local thought communities and establish a research network of academia and think tanks across Pakistan producing high-quality, evidence-based policy research to inform Pakistan’s public policy process. —APP

