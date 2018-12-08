PIDE-PSDE Conference of economists, policymakers in a week

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference of Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) is scheduled to kick off on 12th December, 2018 at Marriot Hotel, Islamabad under the overarching theme of “Pakistan’s Economy: The Way Forward.” After three days of discussions and deliberations from some of the leading intellectuals of the country and abroad, the conference shall conclude on 14th December, 2018. The AGM and conference of PSDE is a regular event taking place since 1984 under the umbrella of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, the Pakistan’s premier think tank, policy research institute and university. This year’s conference includes 5 distinguished lectures, 6 panel discussion sessions, 8 parallel technical sessions and the inaugural session. The inaugural session of the conference shall be graced by President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, His Excellency Dr. Arif Rehman Alvi. Pakistan economy is facing many economic and development challenges and the government is struggling hard to cope with these challenges.

