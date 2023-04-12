Pictures, videos from Anant Ambani’s blasting birthday go viral

DUBAI – Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani turned 28th on April 10, 2023, while the scion of Ambanis saw a lavishing party at luxurious camping spot Terra Solis in the Arabian Desert.

Top family members of Ambanis departed to Dubai where a grand birthday party was hosted which saw people from Bollywood but Pakistani singers steal the show with their striking performances.

Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, B Praak, and rapper King rocked the event, with ‘AMA 28’ backdrop setting the scene as guests enjoyed every bit of the event. From fireworks to lavish treats and music show to top ambience, the venue was transformed into a visual spectacle replete with fresh flowers and exotic installations.

Here’s a glimpse into the night