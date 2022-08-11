Pictures: US Amb. Donald Blome visits Quaid’s mausoleum, pays tribute

Karachi: The Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome, Thursday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respects. During the visit, Ambassador Blome also laid a floral wreath at the Quaid’s mausoleum and signed the guestbook.

A contingent of the Pakistan Navy gave a warm reception to the Ambassador.

The visit of Ambassador Blome to Quaid’s mausoleum came ahead of Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary.

