PICIIP key initiative for cities development

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) is an important initiative for composite development of Sialkot, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Muzaffargarh districts.

This was stated by Asian Development Bank’s principal urban development specialist Kiyoshi Nakamitsu after the five-day visit of bank’s loan inception mission to Lahore and Sialkot, here today.

The city agreement was also signed between provincial local government department and district governments of Sahiwal and Sialkot to further expedite the implementation of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program for developing sustainable urban infrastructure in the first phase. It will complement the ongoing efforts to achieve sustainable development goals in intermediate cities, he added. PICIIP aims to support municipal corporations of intermediate cities to develop a sustainable, resilient and equitable city.

It will also strengthen business processes and economic activities besides financing sub-projects to provide efficient and sustainable urban Infrastructures through transport, solid waste, waste water and drainage solutions, said Program Director PICIIP Kaiser Saleem on the occasion.

The PICIIP is consistent with Punjab Chief Minister’s Vision-2020 for the urban sector that aims to create world-class Infrastructure and services to support modern urban centers.