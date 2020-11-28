PIC to be made quality hospital

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra has said that government was endeavoring to provide masses quality healthcare facilities and Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) would prove to be milestone in achieving the goal. He was talking to media after visiting PIC here on Saturday. He said that provincial government was making incessant efforts to facilitate people in getting medical treatment facilities adding PIC was a step forward to help out patients suffering from various heart related ailments. He said that PIC was state-of-art PIC that is equipped with needed machinery and it would be opened for patients in December.