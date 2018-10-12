PIBT handles record 900,000 tons coal in Sept

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and the coal importers appreciated the efforts of PIBT for handling smoothly up to 900,000 tons of coal in the month of September 2018 which was a record handling for the terminal. In a meeting to address concerns of top coal importers in Pakistan, called by Chairman Port Qasim Authority, Asad Rafi Chandna, the coal importers told the PQA authorities that they are impressed with the professional standards of excellence at PIBT and have no issues regarding the efficiency of cargo handling at the terminal; however, limited storage is an issue. Considering the volumes PQA should immediately allow additional handling areas for coal storage, as KPT had allotted about 500,000-600,000 tons of coal storage yards in the past. It is pertinent to mention that after several pending petitions regarding the environmental pollutions caused due to coal handling at KPT, the Honorable CJP of Supreme Court has made a historical decision of banning the manual coal handling operations at KPT and shifting all the coal operations to state-of-the-art mechanized coal terminal at Port Qasim Authority. PIBT, certified by Sindh Environmental Protection agency (SEPA), is the only terminal with the state-of-the-art coal handling facility in Pakistan that continues to operate as per global standards.

