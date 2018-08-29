PIA’s post-Hajj flight with 329 pilgrims lands at Lahore airport

Pakistan International Airlines’ post-Hajj operation is under way as flights carrying pilgrims arrived in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore as more 329 pilgrims landed at Allama Iqbal international airport Lahore on Tuesday morning.

Around 700 pilgrims were brought back to the country on Monday as flights from Saudi Arabia landed in Karachi and Islamabad.

PIA in a statement on its social media pages said, “PIA will operate 225 Hajj and regular scheduled flights from Saudi Arabia.”

The PIA post-Hajj operation will bring back 68,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia through Hajj and regular scheduled flights. It will conclude on September 25.

PIA CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan has instructed airline officials and Hajj team members for successful commencement of the operations and to provide full support and assistance to the returning pilgrims, the statement added.—INP

