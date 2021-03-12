PIA’s Karachi-bound flight delayed after passenger occupies Asad Umar’s seat (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – A domestic flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was delayed for more than an hour after a seat booked for the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar was allocated to another passenger.

Umar was going to Karachi from Islamabad when the incident occurred. When the minister entered the plane, he got angry after seeing that his seat was occupied.

the PTI leader also reprimanded the cabin crew of Flight PK 309 for the mismanagement stating that he had paid for it but someone else is sitting there. After the argument with PIA staff, the minister left the aircraft.

سیٹ کا جھگڑا اسد عمر ناراض ہوکر جہاز سے باہر چلے گئے ،پی آئُ اے عملے کی دوڑیں pic.twitter.com/1CoThz7nhN — HafizTariq Mahmood (@Tariqmahmood76) March 12, 2021

It was also reported that Asad Umar was also accompanied by some other lawmakers including Information and Technology Minister Aminul Haq.