PIA’s flight attendant wins hearts

A picture of a Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) steward soothing an angry baby has gone viral on the internet. The acclaimed singer Fakhr-e-Alam shared a moving picture of a flight attendant on his Twitter account that became an instant hit.

The national flag carrier has been in the headlines lately for a number of causes, ranging from financial problems to mismanagement and forged pilot licenses.

However, only a few days ago, singer Fakhr-e-Alam posted a photo that rekindled Pakistanis’ confidence in the infamous airline. Alam posted a picture of an Islamabad-Karachi flight’s head purser holding a baby in his arms. The singer revealed that a PIA official had come to the assistance of a tired mum, assisting her in soothing her kid and offering her a rest.

A friend onboard @Official_PIA ISD to KHI early morning flt yesterday shared this. A baby was crying non stop, the mother was exhausted & stressed, she couldn’t comfort the child. So the head pursur Mr.Tauheed helped the child sleep. Now that truly is GREAT people to fly with. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/yM4aynPA1i — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) March 12, 2021

The absolutely heartwarming video has been winning hearts all over social media. People appreciated the kind gesture and the thoughtful purser has been in the limelight since then.