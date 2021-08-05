PIA’s business plan to be ready for approval by Sept 2021: Arshad

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The process of making Business Plan for Pakistan International Airline (PIA) was in progress through an international firm, and hopefully it would be ready for approval by September 2021.

The business plan for the national flag carrier first required to get approval from the PIA’s Board and later from the Cabinet, said Chairman PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Aviation Division.

PIA already has made its Business Plan but it was told to make it from IATA specialist firm.

The Chairman PIA further said that details of all data of previous five to ten years were provided to the firm and the plan was in final stage.

However, Secretary Aviation Division Shaukat Ali apprised the committee that during the pandemic (Covid-19) there were restrictions in the entire world.

Therefore, the assumptions on the bases on which PIA’s Business Plan will be made were uncertain.

He said as no one can exactly said when the Covid-19 restriction would remove from the world.

Chairman PIA informed the committee that the international norm is to make the Business Plan through an international firm.

Through question, the PIA chairman claimed that due to hectic efforts PIA was running in profit but the last 15 years liabilities should not be put on the shoulders of the management. If the government cleared the outstanding amount of PIA, the it run on profit.

Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza has said that ease of doing business and reduced cost of doing business have been ensured in the National Aviation Policy which was likely to open up a lot of business opportunities, promote tourism through improved regional connectivity and prove favorable for the economy.

“We are open to all types of suggestions and criticisms so that we could further improve the services being offered by Civil Aviation Authority”, he said, adding that CAA was working really hard to improve and further develop the infrastructure at airports including new helipads, up-gradation of passenger lounges at airports, flight kitchens and cold storage extensions etc.