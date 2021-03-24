PIA’s ATR plane narrowly escapes accident in Quetta

QUETTA – A passenger aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) escaped accident after its emergency door opened when it was taxiing on runway for takeoff at Quetta International Airport.

According to details, the PK502 flight was about to takeoff for Karachi when the incident happened. The ATR aircraft has been grounded immediately.

Reports said that the passenger started raising hue and cry fearing a crash. However, the pilot managed to stop the plane on runway successfully.

The passengers were offloaded immediately and the Karachi-bound flight was suspended.

A spokesperson of the national carrier said that the incident happened due to technical glitch, adding that the emergency gate will be replaced.