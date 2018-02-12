PIAF welcomes proposed separate tariff for exporters

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF) here Sunday welcomed the government plan of introducing separate power tariff for export sector, which would be at par with the tariff of regional competing countries.

Besides appreciating the announcement, PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice Chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi and Vice chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram asked the authorities to undertake all possible measures aimed at creating an enabling environment for the export sector to grow and making competitive headway globally.

They said in a media statement that business community had been demanding of the government since long to focus on bringing down energy cost as Pakistan was losing export markets to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Vietnam and other regional countries due to high power tariffs. Low tariff of energy would make Pakistani exports competitive in the global market.

PIAF office-bearers said that the government had revived confidence of the industry by announcing export package for five zero rated sectors, which should also be expanded to other industrial sectors including the pharmaceutical and rice sectors, as through this package, the cost of doing business would come down in the country.