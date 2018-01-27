PIAF rejects politics of protests

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has rejected the politics of protests, calling upon the government as well as political parties to adopt a reconciliatory approach, settling political disputes through dialogues, as stability is vital for high economic growth. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, in a joint statement along with senior vice chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi and vice chairman Shahzeb Akram, said that politics of agitation will push the economy to the wall. So, all political parties should show maturity and try to resolve the issues through talks. Irfan Shikh made it clear that businessmen were committed to the constitution and democracy, and they would not support any undemocratic action against the government. PIAF chairman said that Pakistan was in dire need of political stability as well as strong institutions, and to achieve this, both politicians and business leaders would have to join hands.