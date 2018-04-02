PIAF opposes zero duty for 6,000 tariff lines

Lahore

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has opposed the plan of offering zero duty on almost 6,000 tariff lines in the second phase of Pak-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as it would hit major industrial sectors in Pakistan.

PIAF Patron-in-Chief Mian Anjum Nisar and Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh expressed these views in a PIAF Executive Committee meeting, according to the Front’s spokesman here Sunday.

PIAF leaders rejected the revised FTA with China, arguing that Pakistan did not possess exportable surplus so its exports could not get a boost in a big way even if it gets reciprocal incentives from China.

PIAF Chairman suggested that Pakistan should made a special request to Beijing to take remedial measures in the wake of eroded exports by granting concession on products so revised FTA could give boost to Pakistan’s exports too, because its trade deficit increased over the last decade.

They mentioned that China’s exports to Pakistan increased from $4 billion in 2006-07 to $14.5 billion in 2016-17, while Pakistan’s exports to China increased from $ 0.5 billion to $1.47 billion during the same period. However, it was unfortunate that both the countries had agreed for granting tariff reduction on 75 per cent tariff line under the proposed revision in the FTA.

Irfan Iqbal said that Pakistan was going to increase the number of items with zero duty from 2,600 tariff lines to 6,000 tariff lines, which would had a much larger negative impact on the country’s industries. “We appreciate the FBR for sternly opposing the revised FTA, as it will negatively impact the local industries,” he added.

Mian Anjum was of the view that government had to devise a strategy in the light of impact on domestic industry and China should had been asked to liberalise to reduce tariff on 75 per cent tariff lines, reduce sensitive list to 10 per cent while retaining and deepening preferences.

He said that Pakistan should request for managed trade in sensitive sectors on the pattern of Brazil-Argentina Auto Pact and linking tariff liberalization with investment of Pakistan Auto Policy 2016-21.—APP