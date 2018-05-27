PIAF lauds govt to disburse outstanding refunds

Islamabad

Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PITA) has appreciated the government’s commitment to disburse outstanding refunds of exporting industry.

Chairman of PIAF Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice Chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi and Vice Chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram said the finance minister has assured business leaders to disburse 100 billion rupees under sales tax refund claims till completion of the incumbent government’s five-year term, Radio Pakistan Saturday reported.

They hailed the government for fulfilling its commitment regarding payment of stuck refunds of exporters—APP