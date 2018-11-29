PIAF condoles former chairman demise

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Muhammad Ali Mian who is former chairman PIAF and former president Lahore chamber of commerce and Industry. Quran Khuani/dua will be offered today (30/11/18) during 10.30 to 1200 hours before Jumma prayer at at E Block, Model Town Masjid In a condolence message, PIAF senior leaders Mian Anjum Nisar & Mian Shafqat Ali, Sohail Lashari, Malik Tahir Javed, Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, Mian Abuzar Shad, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh along with chairman PIAF Mian Nauman Kabir, senior vice chairman PIAF Nasir Hamedd Khan, vice chairman PIAF Javed Iqbal Siddiqui outgoing chairman Shahzeb Akram, Tanveer Ahmed Sufi and others prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Share on: WhatsApp