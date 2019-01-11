PIA warns cabin crew of strict action

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Days after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward was offloaded from a flight for consuming alcohol, the national flag carrier warned its pilots and cabin crew of stern action against officials found intoxicated while on duty, the airline’s spokesman Mashhood Tajwar confirmed on Friday.

Tajwar said that officials found violating the national flag carrier’s strict rules against alcohol consumption can face suspension or termination of employment.

“It is totally banned and whoever caught will be dealt with in accordance with corporation rules and regulations, which include termination as a maximum punishment,” he explained.

According to a Jan 9 internal safety bulletin issued by PIA, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has recommended alcohol testing of cabin crew during ramp inspections as per the UAE Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) Programme.

The GCAA has established the means to “test any flight crew operating a foreign aircraft subject to the UAE SAFA Programme” following the promulgation of requirements prohibiting the use of psychoactive substances including alcohol, the bulletin stated.

The bulletin also laid out mandatory requirements that flight operators must adhere to, including: – That crew members are aware of and adhere to the operators’ regulations as they pertain to psychoactive substances.

Share on: WhatsApp