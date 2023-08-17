LAHORE – A union of the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) officials have called a countrywide token strike against the planned privatisation of the national carrier.

The People’s Unity of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which is commonly known as the CBA, said the strike would start from today (Thursday) and initially it will be held for two hours at every office of the PIA across the country.

PIA CBA consortium President Hidayatullah has warned the PIA administration and government against the privatisation of the national carrier, saying the union would take important decisions on Friday if demands are not met.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet Committee of Privatisation, in a meeting chaired by former finance minister Ishaq Dar, decided to privatise its loss-making national carrier.

The committee “after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd in the list of active privatisation projects of the ongoing privatisation programme, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament,” a finance ministry statement said.