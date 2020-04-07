PIA transports stranded Pakistanis back home

AMRAIZ KHAN

LAHORE PIA is operating relief flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from Tashkent, Dushanbe and Iraq, said spokesman for national carrier on Tuesday. These Pakistanis were stranded abroad for the past two weeks due to suspension of flights by other airlines, he said. They had appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and Foreign Ministry. CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik on the directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan, immediately instructed the PIA officials to arrange relief flights in the shortest possible time. PIA operated a special flight PK 9813 and brought back these 148 Pakistanis to Islamabad on Monday. While another flight PK9814 will bring back 161 stranded Pakistanis from Iraq. The returning Pakistanis in a video message thanked Government of Pakistan and the National Flag Carrier – PIA in helping them in time of need and raised slogan Pakistan Zindabad. All the returning passengers will be tested for coronavirus and will stay at a local hotel in quarantine till their test results are finalized. Meanwhile CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik in his message said that PIA employees are working courageously to bring back the stranded Pakistanis; PIA will always be in the forefront to serve its fellow citizens in times of crisis and do whatever it can for the Nation.