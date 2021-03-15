PIA to resume flights to Swat after of 17 years

Pakistan International Airlines has decided to resume flights to Swat after a hiatus of seventeen years. The government of Pakistan halted flights to Swat back in 2004 when the terrorism threats started to loom in the region.

PIA’s spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez says the airline will start operating the flights to Swat next month. He says the airline will operate two flights per week from Islamabad to Saidu Shareef Airport in Swat. However, PIA will announce the flight schedules once the Swat Airport is properly functional. Nevertheless, the details reveal that construction at the airport has been completed.

Reports show that PIA will also start operating flights from Lahore to Gilgit and Skardu in April. Presently, out of a total of 44 airports in Pakistan 27 are functional.