PIA to restore Lahore-Skadu flights from June 3

Great news for tourists who want to fly to the picturesque northern areas of the country as the Pakistan International Airlines has decided to restore the flight operation between Lahore and Skardu on Saturday.

Sources said the national flag carrier has decided to increase the PIA flights on domestic routes on the directions of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

In the first phase, the PIA is restoring its flight operation between Lahore and Skardu from June 3. Two flights will be operated in a week. The flights will take off on Wednesday and Saturday.

In the second phase, the PIA flights for Gilgit and Chitral will also be launched.