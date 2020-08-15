PIA to plant 50,000 trees across country

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Under the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of the government, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is planting 50,000 trees in different areas across the country during the current year. Company Secretary PIA, Muhammad Shoaib informed this while speaking at a tree plantation ceremony at PIA Township, Karachi.The tree plantation ceremony at PIA Model Secondary School was jointly organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, PIA, and National Forum for Environment and Health. A special 74 metres long flag of Pakistan was unfurled on the occasion by the teachers and students of the PIA Model Secondary School.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Sohaib said that the PIA regardless of its financial position would continue to act upon its commitments to improve the environment and further the Corporate Social Responsibility goals.

He said that tree plantation activity was one such noble commitment of the PIA. He said that PIA would remain committed with such noble causes. President NFEH, Naeem Qureshi said that the tree cover in Karachi should be 25 per cent but in actual it had reduced to merely 2.87 per cent.