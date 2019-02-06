PIA to operate 3 new routes

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to expand its flight operations to three more routes from February 19.

As per details, the PIA to operate two flights from Peshawar to Sharjah, twice in a week from February 19 on wards. Among two other routes that are being revived include, Peshawar-Alain and Multan-Sharjah for which flights will be operated twice a week.

The decision is aimed at facilitating the air passengers and motivate them to travel through PIA.It is pertinent to mention here that the national flag carrier has added up to 28 flights during last three months, in a move to turn the loss making PIA into profitable one.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier on Jan 1 had directed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chairman to devise a comprehensive business plan to overcome losses.—NNI

