PIA to get 4 new airplanes on dry lease

According to reports Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will get four new fuel-efficient aircraft this year as part of a business strategy to enhance the national flag- carrier’s performance.

The new narrow-body aircraft would be acquired on a 6-year dry lease, according to the sources, and would replace two old Boeing 777s. The PIA’s fleet will grow to 34 aircraft when new Airbus 320s arrive between July and December 2021, they said.

The first aircraft is expected to arrive in the country in the middle of next month, with the second joining the PIA fleet in August, according to officials. They said that two additional aircraft will arrive in the country in October and December.

The PIA Business Plan calls for the addition of more than eight aircraft to the national carrier’s fleet. According to the reports, the PIA was purchasing new planes to meet its commercial requirements.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for passengers traveling to Canada on its flights.

According to details, the airline has made a Covid-19 test mandatory for all passengers aged five years and above at least 72 hours before the commencement of the journey. Besides, they are required to have a Covid vaccination certificate.

Canada-bound travelers will also have to provide all necessary data, including a plan on how will they quarantine themselves upon arrival in Canada, via the airline’s mobile phone app. PIA doctors will examine all the passengers before they are allowed to board a plane.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the Canadian officials allowed PIA to resume its flights to Toronto, which were restricted to cargo flights only, due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

However, other travel-related advisories pertaining to Canada will remain in place, said the national flag carrier spokesperson. In the first phase, the airline will start with three direct flights per week from Pakistan to Toronto.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/