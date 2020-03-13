PIA to bring back Pakistanis from Saudia Arabia on March 15

1,800 pilgrims shifted to Quetta from quarantine

Staff Reporters

Islamabad/Chagai

As many as 1,800 pilgrims on Friday were shifted to Quetta from quarantine at the Taftan border. The pilgrims were kept in the quarantine after reaching to Pakistan from Iran amid coronavirus threat that has claimed more than 450 lives in Iran. The pilgrims were shifted to Quetta in 50 buses under tight security.

Meanwhile, the return of Pakistani pilgrims from Iran via Pak-Iran Immigration Gate at the Taftan border continues, said border authorities. So far, 5,682 Pakistani pilgrims have returned from Iran.

The Balochistan government had closed the Taftan Border last week and banned the travel of Pakistani pilgrims to and from Iran amidst coronavirus fears. Hundreds of pilgrims travel between the countries every day and there are fears that they might bring with them the highly contagious coronavirus.

The Ministry of Interior has decided to keep the Pakistan-Afghanistan border closed from March 2 to March 7. According to the ministry’s notification, the decision has been taken in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Parliamentary Secretary of Aviation Division Jamil Ahmed Khan on Friday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 had been lined up to bring back Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia on March 15.

Responding to a point raised by MNA Sher Akbar, he said, Pakistan International Arilines (PIA) had made emergency arrangements to bring back Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia to the country on March 15.

Responding to a point raised by MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub said call letters would be issued to the candidates fulfilling the criteria laid down by the ministry for the appointments. ‘I assure the house that merit will be followed in the appointments in ministry’, he added. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on the desire of the parliamentarians had prorogued the session of the National Assembly.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said, ‘We do not want to create panic regarding the spread of corona virus, but as a preventive measure, we are requesting the speaker to prorogue the proceedings of the House.