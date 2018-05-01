PIA to become first airline to operate commercial flights from New Islamabad Airport

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

PIA will be the first airline to operate commercial flight to the New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. PIA’s flight PK 300 from Karachi will land at New Islamabad International Airport at 11: 00 am.

The passengers of the flight will be welcomed by President and Chief Executive Officer of PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan.

Similarly, the first commercialtake off from NIIA will also be PIA’s flight PK 301 destined for Karachi .

All arrangements have been finalized for the smooth transition of flights to the New Airport. PIA’s Passenger Handling Services team and other operational personnel have been deputed at the airport to facilitate the passengers. However, PIA will operate its regular flight operations to the New Islamabad International Airport from May 3, 2018.

Musharraf Rasool Cyan has congratulated Civil Aviation Authority on the inaugural of the New Airport. We hope that the New airport will give a boost to the aviation industry, he said.