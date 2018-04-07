PIA takes progressive steps to rebuild image in the world: Mehtab

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Advisor to PM on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan, Friday, said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had taken a progressive step to rebuild image in the world and it is a gradient endeavor to rebrand PIA which highlights our commitment to the preservation of the Markhor; our national animal.

“PIA has introduced a new corporate of planes’ exterior including its logo while cockpit of PIA planes integrates the Pakistan’s flag, accompanied by PIA; written in English and Urdu” he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a new corporate look of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) here.

PIA has introduced a new corporate look of PIA with its logo and design to include a painting of the Markhor; our national animal which inhabits the mountainous regions of Pakistan. Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan further expressed that we have introduced world class facilities for the local and international fights and it is our foremost commitment to win the hearts of our passengers.

“I appreciate the efforts to rebrand the image of PIA and this strategy is practiced worldwide. Markhor is a national animal which is a fighter and does not lose heart in the hard time as he has courage to climb the mountain regardless of the difficulties.