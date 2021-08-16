PIA suspends evacution operation from Kabul amid unrest

As panicked mobs attempt to escape the beleaguered Afghan capital after the Taliban takeover, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended evacuation operations from Kabul on Monday.

According to reports citing Abdullah Khan, a spokesman for the national flag airline, the Kabul operation has been stopped at Hamid Karzai International Airport due to the unpredictable security situation.

The decision was made following consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Afghan Civil Aviation, according to officials. The flights have been cancelled indefinitely to ensure the safety of passengers, staff, and assets, according to the statement.

Pakistan International Airlines began three special flights on Sunday to transport trapped nationals and foreigners from Kabul airport, but the scenario quickly changed as hundreds of people rushed to get out of Kabul as soon as possible.

Commercial flights from Kabul were grounded till further notice earlier today after Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) declared that military access to Kabul airspace has been granted.

Additionally, civilian aircraft were warned to reroute since any passage via Kabul-controlled airspace, which encompasses the whole country of Afghanistan, was likely to be uncontrolled.

According to reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to review the security situation in Afghanistan today (Monday).

According to reports, the NSC will assess the situation in Afghanistan two decades after the Taliban took control of the country.

President Ashraf Ghani left the nation on Sunday, conceding the 20-year battle to the Taliban.

The government’s shockingly rapid fall, with the Afghan Taliban seizing the presidential palace in Kabul late Sunday, sparked dread and panic throughout the city.

Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee Kabul on Monday, creating scenes of mayhem as masses gathered at the airport.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan talked with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the two leaders discussed the quickly changing situation in Afghanistan.

Erdogan had been informed by the prime minister that the NSC will convene on Monday to discuss the developing situation. Following the meeting, the two leaders would meet again to coordinate their activities.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue its efforts in Afghanistan in favour of an inclusive political settlement.

In Afghanistan, Pakistan has “no favourites,” according to Foreign Minister Qureshi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the day before that Pakistan had “no favourites” in Afghanistan and wants to maintain positive ties with its neighbours.

“Pakistan agrees that there should be no military solution to the Afghan issue and wants all problems to be resolved through dialogue,” he had said, adding that the country’s agenda is to see the development and prosperity of Afghanistan.

Qureshi previously said that he would meet with the leaders of neighbouring nations, including China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, to address the Afghan problem and that India, too, should strive to settle the issue.

He said that although the situation in Afghanistan is quickly changing, the Pakistani Embassy in the country is operating regularly.

“Pakistan has always played the role of a facilitator in Afghanistan and will continue to do so,” Qureshi said. “It is our neighbouring country, therefore, we want to establish good relations with it.”

FM Qureshi stated at the conclusion of his press conference that the Afghan leadership must work together to find a solution that would preserve lives and property for Afghans.

