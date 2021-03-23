PIA steward wins big at UN for his act of kindness on Karachi-bound flight

KARACHI – PIA crew member Touheed Daudpota continues to win the hearts of people since his pictures of soothing a crying baby on a Karachi-bound flight have gone viral on social media.

Amid high praises from across the country as well abroad, the United Nations has recognized the act of kindness performed by the steward.

UN Women Pakistan, a wing of the UN that works for gender equality and women’s empowerment, has declared Touheed ‘He for She’ Champion for displaying empathy, gender sensitivity, respect and care to a woman passenger.

The development was celebrated by the PIA on its Twitter handle as: “Upholding long traditions of ‘#GreatPeopletoFlyWith”.

